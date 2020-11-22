Roswell man sought for questioning in homicide investigation

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a man found in east Roswell Friday morning.

The body of 43-year-old John Halfmann was found in a shed in the backyard of a residence on East Fifth Street around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning. A man who had been living in the shed reported finding the body.

The Roswell Police Department is looking for Manuel Villarreal, 36, for questioning in connection to Halfmann’s death. Villarreal is 5-foot-11-inches tall, 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. If anyone has information regarding Villarreal’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770 or the Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-8477.