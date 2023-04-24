ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Christopher Adam Jensen-Tanner, owner and president of Roswell Escrow Services, Inc., is set to plead guilty on April 26 to wire fraud and engaging in monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

Officials ay Jensen-Tanner is accused of using his position in the company to fraudulently direct funds for his personal benefit. Anyone who believes they are a victim of the fraud are encouraged to contact the FBI tip line at 1-800-225-5324. Officials say any victims who wish to attend the plea hearing can reach out to Victim Specialist Jacquie Gutierrez at (575) 522-2304.