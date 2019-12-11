Live Now
Senate Judiciary holds hearing on Russia probe report

Roswell man who prompted police shooting sentenced to federal prison

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

Jose Diaz-Montelongo

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man will serve more than 17 years in federal prison for a chase that led to an officer-involved shooting.

Jose Diaz-Montelongo pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges stemming from an incident in September 2017. He fled from Chaves County deputies and ended up at a shooting range, where he opened fire with an assault rifle.

After a 2-hour standoff, Diaz-Montelongo surrendered. This week, a federal judge sentenced Diaz-Montelongo. He is still awaiting trial on state charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Submit a Display

Enter Today