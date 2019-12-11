Roswell man who prompted police shooting sentenced to federal prison

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man will serve more than 17 years in federal prison for a chase that led to an officer-involved shooting.

Jose Diaz-Montelongo pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges stemming from an incident in September 2017. He fled from Chaves County deputies and ended up at a shooting range, where he opened fire with an assault rifle.

After a 2-hour standoff, Diaz-Montelongo surrendered. This week, a federal judge sentenced Diaz-Montelongo. He is still awaiting trial on state charges.