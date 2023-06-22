ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Chavis Lewis Thomas, charged with murdering his roommate, has plead no contest to second-degree murder. The 20-year-old will spend 15 years in prison after being sentenced last week.

Thomas was charged with shooting his roommate Chadrick James in 2021 after the two got into an argument. While in custody, Thomas picked up another charge of possession of a deadly weapon. The judge sentenced him to nine years for that charge but it will run simultaneously with the 15 year murder sentence.