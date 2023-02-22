ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Christopher Beltran has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in the summer of 2021. Beltran pled guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend, 34-year-old Dominique Gonzales. The plea agreement dismissed charges of tampering with evidence and felon in possession of a firearm.

Roswell police responded to shots fired the night of the murder on June 26, 2021. When police arrived they found Gonzales dead from gunshot wounds outside the front door of a Roswell residence.