ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A man from Roswell was sentenced in a federal court in El Paso, Texas, for sexually assaulting a minor and promoting prostitution, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas

According to court documents, registered sex offender Alexandre Theodore Banta, 37, traveled with the minor from Roswell to El Paso, Texas, in April 2020, engaging in sexual acts in the vehicle along the way. Banta and the juvenile spent between one-and-a-half to two weeks in an El Paso motel, where Banta engaged in sexual acts with the minor and arranged for the minor to have sex with other individuals in exchange for payment.

The El Paso Police Department was alerted by someone at the motel who said they had seen a young girl entering and exiting various motel rooms and overheard a tenant of one of the rooms describe a sexual encounter with her, according to the news release.

Banta was arrested on June 12, 2020, for sexual assault of a minor. He was served a federal arrest warrant on Aug. 18, 2020, and extradited to El Paso. He was sentenced to 150 months in prison for transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

“This predator committed heinous sexual acts of his own with a minor, while also forcing her into prostitution out of a motel room and lining his pockets,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “I appreciate the vigilance of those who alerted the El Paso Police Department, and our partner agencies who conducted the ensuing investigation. This case serves as an important reminder that sexual exploitation can and does occur in our communities, and we can all play a role in prevention.”