ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The man convicted of murdering his girlfriend and fleeing to Mexico with their young son has been sentenced. Jorge Rico-Ruvira will be spending 18 years behind bars for strangling 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez to death in January 2020.

According to investigators, the 35-year-old killed his then-girlfriend, Mauricio-Sanchez, in their Roswell home. Rico-Ruvira left their 8-year-old daughter in the house with the body and fled to Mexico with their 3-year-old son, triggering an Amber Alert.

Rico-Ruvira and his son were located in Jalisco, Mexico, in October 2021. Two years later, he was found guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse.