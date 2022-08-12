ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man, Dommnic Canales-Flores, who was charged in a deadly Christmas Eve crash in 2020 has taken a plea deal. Officials say then 20-year-old Canales-Flores hit and killed 31-year-old Devaney Brunk.

Officials say he was high on meth when he side-swiped a car, then kept driving at speeds of over 100 miles an hour before crashing head-on with another vehicle. The impact killed Brunk, the passenger of the other vehicle. Brunk’s mother was driving and was airlifted to a Texas hospital.

Thursday in court Canales-Flores pleaded no contest to homicide by vehicle, along with reckless driving and speeding. According to the Roswell Daily Record, Canales-Flores was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.