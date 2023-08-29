ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who admitted to killing his landlord in 2008 has learned his fate. Tony Peralta will serve a 15-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last week.

In May 2023, Peralta called 911 to confess to the 2008 murder of 69-year-old William Blodgett. The victim was reported missing in January 2009, but the investigation was stalled after all leads were exhausted.

After years of guilt, Peralta borrowed a phone and called the police to confess. “I’m just tired of covering up for it,” he told an officer. “I’m tired of living with my lie, sir,” said Peralta.

At the time of the murder, Peralta was living as a tenant in Blodgett’s Roswell house. Peralta admitted to getting into an argument after Blodgett tried to evict him. Peralta said he then murdered Blodgett using a screwdriver and buried the man under the floorboards of Blodgett’s house; police found Blodgett’s remains where Peralta said they were located.