ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man was sentenced on Wednesday to over 100 years in prison for multiple charges related to child pornography. Dain Justin Adams received a 110-year prison sentence for possessing child pornography, conspiracy to produce child pornography, receiving child pornography, and two counts of distributing child pornography.
Officials say Adams was charged back in December of 2019 in a superseding indictment. According to court documents, police searched Adams’ Roswell home on June 27, 2018. Adams wasn’t home at the time but 38-year-old Jade Tiffany Laurenzo was. Investigators seized multiple electronic devices and a review of Laurenzo’s and Adams’ cell phones found conversations between the two via the Viber app which they also used to exchange child pornography.
The documents say in these conversations over the app, Adams discussed his desire to sexually abuse children.
Upon his release from prison, Adams will be subject to 10 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.
Laurenzo pleaded guilty on October 31, 2019, to producing child pornography. A sentencing hearing for her is scheduled for June 16. Her plea agreement states she faces between 15 to 20 years in prison.