Roswell man involved in 2018 murder now accused of sexual assault

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is fighting to keep a 20-year-old man behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend and cut her with a machete. KRQE News 13 learned, just weeks before the attack, that the man took a plea deal for another crime.

Last week, 20-year-old Jason Henderson was named Roswell’s most wanted. Now he’s sitting behind bars at the Chaves County Detention Center. Earlier this month, police say he went to his ex-girlfriend’s house to see his dog. But after an argument, Henderson is accused of sexually assaulting her, strangling her, cutting her with a machete, and taking off with her cell phone.

Police say Henderson then took off and rolled his vehicle between Roswell and Vaughn. Just weeks earlier, Henderson pleaded no contest for his involvement in a 2018 murder.

According to court documents, Henderson’s mom, Paisley Terry, is accused of stabbing Garland Troy Berg. Henderson told police he helped her cover the body and put it in a wheel barrel. The state is now requesting that Henderson stay behind bars until trial. Not only was he on conditions of release pending sentencing for the 2018 case, but they also say he poses a significant risk to the victim based on the violent attack.

Henderson turned himself in Friday morning after calling the Chaves County Sheriff directly, from Sunrise, a mental health center in Roswell.

