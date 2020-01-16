Roswell man fatally shoots self after firing at officers

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies say a man fatally shot himself after shooting at Roswell police Wednesday night.

The Roswell Police Department says between 9 and 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault near the Roswell Mall. As police arrived, a male suspect fled the scene on foot and fired one or more shots at police.

No officers were struck by the gunfire. RPD and other law enforcement agencies including the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office searched for the suspect as he fled southeast from the mall.

Police report that around 10 p.m., the suspect shot himself in the area of the 100 block of Tierra Berrenda Drive. The man was transported to a hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Authorities determined the man to be around 20-years-old. His identity remains unknown at this time.

RPD reports the investigation is ongoing at this time.