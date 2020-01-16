Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING
Closings & Delays
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

Roswell man fatally shoots self after firing at officers

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies say a man fatally shot himself after shooting at Roswell police Wednesday night.

The Roswell Police Department says between 9 and 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault near the Roswell Mall. As police arrived, a male suspect fled the scene on foot and fired one or more shots at police.

No officers were struck by the gunfire. RPD and other law enforcement agencies including the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office searched for the suspect as he fled southeast from the mall.

Police report that around 10 p.m., the suspect shot himself in the area of the 100 block of Tierra Berrenda Drive. The man was transported to a hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Authorities determined the man to be around 20-years-old. His identity remains unknown at this time.

RPD reports the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞