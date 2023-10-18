ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial began for a man accused of murdering his girlfriend and fleeing the country into Mexico, taking their three-year-old son with him.

In 2020, police claimed Jorge Rico-Ruvira strangled Isela Mauricio-Sanchez in her home. He was on the run until October of 2021 when he was tracked down in Mexico and turned over to Roswell police.

The boy was returned to family members in the U.S.

The jury was selected Monday for Rico-Ruvira’s trial. He is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse. The trial is expected to last three weeks.