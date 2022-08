ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is investigating an early Friday morning homicide. Police say the shooting happened around 4a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Missouri Ave.

Officials identified the victim as 36-year-old Robert Smiley. They say emergency responders found him dead inside a travel trailer and he had suffered at least one gunshot wound. Roswell Police is asking anyone with information to contact them at (575) 624-6770.