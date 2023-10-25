ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Jorge Rico-Ruvira was found guilty of killing his girlfriend and running off to Mexico with their 3-year-old son in 2020. Investigators said the 35-year-old murdered Isela Mauricio-Sanchez and left their 8-year-old daughter in the house with the body. Mauricio-Sanxhez’s cause of death was strangulation and Rico-Ruvira was charged with strangling Sanchez in 2019.

“The vicious murder of Ms. Mauricio-Sanchez and the horrific events her children were forced to endure at the hands of Rico-Ruvira further highlights the grave issue we have with domestic violence in this state,” said AG Raúl Torrez. “Cases like these are the reason my office supports actions that help domestic violence victims seek protection and resources to help curb the cycle of abuse. I hope that today’s verdict gives Isela’s family some measure of justice in this senseless crime.”

After going to trial, Rico-Ruvira was determined to be guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse. His sentencing is scheduled for December 1, 2023, and he faces up to 18 years in prison.