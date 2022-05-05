NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The suspicious death of a New Mexico man in Oklahoma is currently under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). On April 29, the body of 30-year-old Patrick Mitchell Jacob Woods of Roswell was found in a vacant home near Dill City, Oklahoma.

On May 3, the body was identified as the deceased man. Woods’ family told investigators he was known to hitchhike between Roswell and Norman, Oklahoma. Woods was last seen in Norman near the end of March.

Anyone who saw Woods, gave him a ride, or has any information relating to his death is asked to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email them at tips@osbi.ok.gov.