Roswell man faces charges for stealing from cars

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man suspected of stealing from numerous vehicles for weeks was arrested for allegedly trying to do it again. The Roswell Police Department reports that 21-year-old Ryan Shipman was arrested early Saturday, Nov. 13 after an individual witnessed a man trying to break into a vehicle.

RPD states that the suspect fled and hid from officers, but was arrested shortly after. The suspect was later identified as Shipman.

RPD investigators believe that Shipman may also be responsible for other vehicle burglaries in the area that have taken place starting in mid-October.

Following his arrest on Saturday, Shipman has been charged with two counts of burglary and aggravated burglary as a handgun was among the items stolen. Items reported stolen in the several vehicle burglaries in the area include cash, jewelry, wallets with debit and credit cards, a tablet, headphones, sunglasses, and a child car seat.

When a search warrant was executed by police at Shipman’s residence which is in the same area as the burglaries, police report that some of the stolen items were found.

RPD reports the charges are related to three of seven vehicle burglary cases that were formally reported to police since Nov. 3. Authorities say that some of the other instances of burglary have been formally reported to police and others may not have been formally reported as some victims have chosen not to pursue charges.

Authorities say Shipman could face additional charges if more evidence links him to other cases where reports have been filed.

All of the cases except for one took place in an area that was bordered by West Second Street on the north, West Summit Street on the south, South Sycamore Avenue on the west, and South Wyoming Avenue on the east. The other case took place several blocks east of that area.