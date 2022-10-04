ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man who drove high and caused a deadly Easter crash that killed two young sisters will spend more than four decades behind bars. Investigators say John Ensor tried to pass a car on Hwy 2 near Roswell last year when he crashed head-on into 17-year-old Danae Sosa and her younger sister, 12-year-old Darely.

Investigators say they found a syringe with either meth or fentanyl in Ensor’s car, and he was on probation for a previous DWI at the time of the crash. Judge Dustin Hunter sentenced him to 43 years in prison, 16 years of that is for being a habitual offender.