ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police arrested a man Tuesday for the shooting of his own uncle. When they arrived at the scene of a West Roswell home around 4:00 p.m., police found 59-year-old Frank John Hudson shot and his nephew, 21-year-old Austin Carlile, in a bathroom in the home.

Police say Hudson was shot in his lower chest. They say Hudson had a discussion with Carlile about drug use and the two got into a “pushing match” prior to the shooting.

Hudson was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. Carlile is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

Carlile is being held at the Chaves County Detention Center.