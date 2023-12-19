ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man is now facing felony charges after police said he posted a video of him shooting at a business on social media. According to the criminal complaint, 18-year-old Juan Rico was in the passenger seat of a vehicle when he shot at a building in Roswell several times last week.

Rico is accused of recording the shooting and then posting it on Instagram where it was seen by a Roswell Police Department detective. Rico was arrested last week by Roswell police and is awaiting his next court date next month.