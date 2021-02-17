Roswell man charged with murder

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a Roswell man was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder after shooting and killing another man earlier this month. According to the Roswell Police Department, 25-year-old Jeffrey Contreras was charged with the murder of 57-year-old Anthony Vasquez. Contreras is also charged in that case with tampering with evidence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On February 5, investigators say Contreras is suspected of opening fire on the RV Vasquez was living in. Investigators believe Contreras may have shot Vasquez to prevent him from going to the police about another murder they both were involved in. The Chavez County Sheriff’s Office is investigating that murder.