ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Ivan Gonzalez, 19, has been charged following the death of his father on August 27. According to police, Gonzalez and his father, Mario Gonzalez, 44, got into an argument while they were drinking in a truck outside of a home. They said Gonzalez began punching his father, who got out of the truck and started walking toward the home.

Gonzalez is accused of following, then choking, punching, and kicking his father. Mario Gonzalez was taken to the hospital and was transferred to another hospital, where he later died.

Police said they waited to charge Gonzalez until the results of the autopsy were released. The report said that he had multiple internal injuries and died from blunt force trauma. It also listed existing medical conditions as contributing to his death.

Ivan Gonzalez has been charged with second-degree murder. Police are currently searching for him. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.