Roswell man charged in accidental fatal shooting of sister

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department reports that a man has been charged after accidentally fatally shooting his sister. Police say the shooting took place on the night of Sunday, Feb. 21 as 33-year-old Jack Salcido and 35-year-old Crystal Smith were sitting at a dining room table in her house located on the 30 block of B Street in south Roswell.

RPD investigators believe Salcido was drinking and was possibly intoxicated when he fired the gun without knowing it was pointed at his sister. Police say Salcido called 911 to ask for help immediately after the shooting.

RPD reports other family members, including Smith’s four children who range in age from three to 14, were in the house at the time of the shooting. Authorities found a rifle in the dining room and believe it was the gun used in the incident.

According to RPD, Smith suffered a gunshot wound to her neck, and first responders determined she was dead at the scene. Salcido was taken into custody when officers arrived at the house.

As the investigation into the incident was conducted, Salcido remained in police custody. An arrest warrant was obtained on Monday morning that charged Salcido with involuntary manslaughter and felon in possession of a firearm.

He was arrested on those charges and is being held without bond at the Chaves County Detention Center. Salcido is awaiting his initial court appearance.