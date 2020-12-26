Roswell man charged in Christmas Eve fatal crash

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man has been charged in a deadly Christmas Eve crash. Officials say 20-year-old Dominic Canales-Flores side-swiped a car, then kept driving at speeds over 100 miles an hour before crashing head-on into another vehicle.

The impact killed the passenger of the other vehicle, 31-year-old Devaney Brunk. Brunk’s mother was driving and was taken to the hospital. Police later found alcohol in Canales-Flores’s car. He’s charged with vehicular homicide.

