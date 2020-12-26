Roswell man charged in Christmas Eve fatal crash

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man has been charged in a deadly Christmas Eve crash. Officials say 20-year-old Dominic Canales-Flores side-swiped a car, then kept driving at speeds over 100 miles an hour before crashing head-on into another vehicle.
The impact killed the passenger of the other vehicle, 31-year-old Devaney Brunk. Brunk’s mother was driving and was taken to the hospital. Police later found alcohol in Canales-Flores’s car. He’s charged with vehicular homicide.
New Mexico Election News
- New Mexico’s political parties react to President-elect Biden
- Trump supporters gather at Roundhouse, question election validity
- NM Officials offer congratulations to President-elect Biden
- City of Santa Fe asks for campaign signs to be removed
- WATCH: Your Local Election Headquarters Digital Show November 6
U.S. Election News
- Biden speaks at Georgia campaign event for Democrats in Senate runoff
- Pres. Trump files election lawsuit in New Mexico
- Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses Trump election lawsuit
- New Mexico presidential electors cast all 5 votes for Biden, Harris
- Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president