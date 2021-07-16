Roswell man charged for stabbing death of grandfather

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man is charged with murdering his grandfather. Joel Hernandez, 19, was arrested last week. Investigators say Hernandez got upset after his grandfather told him to get a job. They say Hernandez grabbed a knife and stabbed him.

Story continues below:

When his grandmother tried to get Hernandez to stop, he punched her. Thursday, a judge ruled Hernandez will not be allowed out on bail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES