Roswell man charged for stabbing death of grandfather

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man is charged with murdering his grandfather. Joel Hernandez, 19, was arrested last week. Investigators say Hernandez got upset after his grandfather told him to get a job. They say Hernandez grabbed a knife and stabbed him.
When his grandmother tried to get Hernandez to stop, he punched her. Thursday, a judge ruled Hernandez will not be allowed out on bail.