Roswell man charged after trying to steal moving truck

Crime

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A homeless man is accused of trying to steal a moving truck. Police say they found the truck parked on the 1000 block of South Main Street on November 19. They say 37-year-old Carl Burleson got out of the truck saying it was trying to get it started.

According to court records, the officer noticed disconnected wires under the dashboard and two vodka bottles sticking out of Burleson’s pockets. Police contacted the owner who said Burleson does not work for him. He’s now charged with vehicle burglary.

