ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police have arrested a man accused of peeping on a woman in a public restroom.

Jackie Blackman was charged with voyeurism last week after a woman reported Blackman hid in the restroom at the Pecos Transit bus station, then looked at her through a crack between the stalls and made vulgar comments.

He was arrested Tuesday morning and is being held on a $1,000 bond. Court documents identify Blackman as homeless.