ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man has been charged in the drive-by shooting of an off-duty state police officer’s home. New Mexico State Police responded to the call on Monday night.

Investigators say the officer was at home with his family when gunshots hit the house around 9:00 p.m. No one in the house was hurt.

Police identified a suspect vehicle and found it at a home on Washington Ave. In an interview with the owner of the vehicle, 25-year-old Jonah Alexander Flores admitted to shooting at the officer’s home. A search warrant resulted in police recovering a handgun from Flores’s house.

Flores is facing five charges including abuse of a child, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, two counts of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon.