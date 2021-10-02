Roswell man arrested in connection to roommate’s fatal shooting

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police arrested an 18-year-old man on Friday in relation to a fatal shooting. The man is accused of killing his roommate following an argument.

A Roswell Police Department press release states Chavis Lewis Thomas is being charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and possession of a controlled substance. He’s currently being held at the Chaves County Detention Center without bond.

The release states police were called around 3 p.m. Friday to a home in the 700 block of East Bland Street where Thomas and the victim, 20-year-old Chadrick James, were living. Police say an argument began between the two men inside the home and continued outside. Police allege Thomas shot James once in the abdomen and walked away.

Officers quickly identified Thomas and located him walking on the street. A handgun believed to be used in the shooting was found a couple of blocks away. A bag with nearly an ounce of cocaine was also found in Thomas’s pocket.

The release says James was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Thomas remained in police custody while crime scene investigation continued. He was arrested early Saturday morning.