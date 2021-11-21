Roswell man arrested in connection to NE Albuquerque fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 19-year-old Roswell man has been arrested in a fatal crash in Albuquerque Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Montgomery Boulevard and Morris Street NE around 7:00 p.m.

Police say Casino Salazar was driving a Chevrolet SUV at a high rate of speed westbound on Montgomery when he struck a silver GMC that was turning northbound onto Morris. The driver of the GMC died from their injuries.

Salazar, along with four passengers of the SUV, was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. According to a press release, witnesses on scene identified Salazar and told police he appeared to have been drinking. Police say they found multiple liquor bottles, firearms, as well as marijuana found in Salazar’s vehicle.

Officials say Salazar denied driving the vehicle, drinking alcohol, or consuming drugs. He refused a field sobriety test. He is being charged with vehicular homicide (DWI), having an open container, and negligent use of a firearm.

Court records show Salazar was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 16, following a similar incident in Roswell. Police say he was speeding down a road and caused a single-car crash. Salazar fled the scene on foot but was arrested by police shortly after.

In that incident, Salazar was charged with DWI and resisting or evading an officer. He also had more than $4,300 in cash and several firearms in his possession. He was released on the conditions that he not possess firearms, not possess or drink alcohol, not buy, sell, consume or have illegal drugs, not leave Dhaves County, and not drive a motor vehicle while that case is pending.