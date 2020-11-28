Roswell man arrested in connection to homicide

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police have arrested a man they had been looking for in connection to a homicide from last week. Officials say investigators with the Roswell Police Department obtained an arrest warrant on Friday for 36-year-old Manuel Villarreal for a Nov. 20 homicide.

According to an RPD press release, Villarreal is charged with first-degree murder, intimidation of a witness, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Officials say Villarreal was arrested Friday night around 11:00 p.m. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.