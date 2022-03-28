ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police have arrested a 19-year-old for the murder of his 17-year-old roommate. Police believe Darin Penn shot Mason Mayes in the head while high on drugs and delusional.

Officers were called at around 7 a.m. on Saturday to the Spring River Luxury Apartments where they found Mayes on the balcony. Officers found Penn hiding in a bedroom closet.

They also found a rifle, believed to have been used. According to court documents, Penn claims there were people shooting in the apartment all day and they are the ones who killed Mayes. Police say evidence shows the shot was fired from inside the apartment.