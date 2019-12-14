Roswell man arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend

Crime

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend.

Jimmy Joseph Aragon, 37, was arrested in connection with the death of 29-year-old Jasmine Elizabeth Martinez. She was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head inside a house on East Deming Street on Friday morning after police received an anonymous call about a shooting.

Police say Aragon was passed out, possibly from alcohol, when they arrived. They found the gun that they believe is the murder weapon in his possession.

A warrant was issued and he was arrested around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Aragon is being charged with tampering with evidence, aggravated assault, and felony possession of a firearm.

