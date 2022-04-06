ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Christopher Adam Jensen-Tanner, 43, was arraigned in federal court Tuesday for 34 counts of wire fraud and four counts of illegal transactions. Jensen-Tanner is accused of using his position as owner and president of Roswell Escrow Services, Inc. to redirect customer funds for his personal benefit. The company served as a qualified intermediary and servicer for real estate contracts.

Jensen-Tanner is accused of making several personal purchases and paying for personal expenses through the company’s accounts. Prosecutors say he stole more than $2 million from January 2017 through October 2019.

The FBI is still looking for other potential victims in the case. Anyone who believe they were a victim of fraud is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go online to tips.fbi.gov. Jensen-Tanner faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud and 10 years each count of illegal transactions.