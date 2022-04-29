ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) –A homeless man in Roswell who has been arrested 20 times in the last ten years for similar crimes is behind bars again. Jackie Blackman keeps getting into trouble and keeps having his cases dismissed after being deemed incompetent to stand trial. Police say Blackman had been squatting at an abandoned house on Richardson Ave. in Roswell. He set multiple fires over the last several months inside and outside the house to stay warm.

On April 2, he set another fire that caused more than $20,000 of damage to the home. “There is a felony charge, when it’s not a felony charge you with his history its very difficult to do, a misdemeanor or petty misdemeanor, doesn’t think we’re a risk but it has been a concern,” said Diana Luce, 5th Judicial District Attorney.

In 2019, Blackman was arrested for entering a woman’s bathroom and watching a woman use the public restroom, and making vulgar comments. That case was dismissed like his almost two dozen other cases because of being declared incompetent to stand trial.

The district attorney says because this case rises to a felony, they could go after a dangerousness hearing. “If we are able to establish that someone is a danger, in a case where a court has found someone not competent to proceed to trial. We do certainly seek dangerousness,” said Luce.

The district attorney has filed for pre-trial detention in this case. No date has been set for the hearing.