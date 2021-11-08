Roswell man accused in domestic dispute that prompted school lockdowns

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man is facing charges in a domestic dispute that forced two schools into lockdown. A criminal complaint states William Naylor and the woman got into an argument on November 2 because he cheated on her. Police say he then hit her with a clothes basket, punched her and threatened to shoot her.

The woman managed to getaway. Sometime after, Naylor was also reportedly seen in the Goddard High School parking lot before running through the Del Norte Elementary lot. Police eventually apprehended Naylor. Prosecutors are asking he be locked up until trial.