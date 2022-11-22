NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman with a long criminal record led officers on a high-speed chase recently. Police say she was so reckless that they called off the chase before finding her vehicle on a dirt road outside of Roswell.

A chase and search ended on October 18 in Roswell with a suspect being tased. It started nearly an hour earlier when officers tried to pull over Amanda Vick for speeding. When she refused to stop, she led authorities on a chase, weaving in and out of cars and reaching speeds of 90 miles an hour.

That’s when authorities decided to call off the chase. More officers were called in, finding the vehicle parked on a dirt road off of Second near mile marker 185. Officers approached it thinking someone might still be inside.

Police start tracking the suspect by looking for her footprints in the dirt. The search intensifies as they know it is about to get dark.

Moments later, Vick is found lying in a bush. She reaches into her purse and fakes having a gun, but then pulls out a knife. She threatens officers and even asks them to shoot her.

The officer quickly goes to less lethal methods to get Vick under control. Once in custody, Vick requested a cigarette from the officers.

Police asked Vick why she ran and eventually hid in the bush. She told police that she knew she had a warrant for her arrest and didn’t want to go back to jail.

Vick has two other pending cases involving forgery and drug charges. One of those has a trial date set for January. She is currently being evaluated to see if she is competent.