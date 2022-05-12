ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell father is facing child abuse charges for a severe head injury to his one-month-old. The child was taken to Eastern New Mexico Medical Center Tuesday. The father called 911 saying the boy had been in a car seat for four hours inside a home and suddenly went limp.

Doctors say they found a brain bleed that was consistent with blunt force trauma. Upon further questioning the father, 20-year-old Jacob Martinez claimed the boy had fallen off the couch. After a third interview police say the father admitted to hitting the child out of frustration.

He’s charged with child abuse resulting in great bodily injury. Prosecutors are asking for pretrial detention, saying that he also has a three-year-old they fell he’s a threat to.