ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Rickey Riley, of Roswell, is accused of injuring his children in a drunk driving crash. According to the criminal complaint, the 36-year-old is accused of losing control of his pickup at East College and Penasco Rd. in Roswell.

Police say his 7-year-old son was ejected from the pickup and broke his hip. His other child was also ejected from the pickup. Police say he admitted to drinking beer before the crash and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. Riley faces charges including three counts of child abuse and DWI.