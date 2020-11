ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are searching for a drive-by shooting suspect. They say late last month, 19-year-old Enrique “Ricky” Arreola fired shots at an apartment on East Brown Street, while he and another suspect drove by in an SUV.

No one was injured. The second suspect has been arrested. Police are asking for the public’s assistance if they have any information.