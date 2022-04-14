ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Today the Attorney General announced Brian Casus and his wife Tammy Casus were convicted of stealing more than $1M from Cattle Baron in Roswell. An investigation revealed Brian used his position in charge of payroll to funnel money into the couple’s personal accounts. Tammy is said to have concealed the money in several bank accounts and falsified tax documents to cover up the crime. Brian had worked for the restaurant for 16 years while Tammy worked for four years there.

Both pled guilty to racketeering, embezzlement, money laundering, and tax fraud. Sentencing has not been set but both are facing prison time and will have to pay restitution to the restaurant and state.