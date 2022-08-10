ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police have arrested 40-year-old Jessie Miller and 36-year-old Angela Paz. The pair are accused of multiple burglaries and stealing more than $20,000 worth of items.

Police say the pair burglarized three businesses in a three-week span; two vehicle repair shops and a salon. On June 23, the pair burglarized a customer’s mobile-boutique vehicle at a repair shop. Jewelry, clothing, fashion accessories and clothes were stolen. On July 12, at a different auto repair shop, the burglars created a hole in a wall and stole tools and other equipment. July 13, at a salon, the burglars stole an iPad.

Officials say the pair had already sold some of the stolen items, but others were recovered. The two were arrested July 25, and booked into the Chaves County Detention Center.