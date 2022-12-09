ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man has been arrested for the theft of at least a dozen catalytic converters from the same used car lot. Police say a man they now know as Cody Brown was caught on surveillance video stealing them at the Budget Cars and Trucks on Second Street on three occasions.

The video shows him removing the catalytic converters from cars using a Sawzall and then throwing them over the fence into an alley. Officers identified him after getting a call from his parents wanting to report their vehicle stolen. When they saw Brown, they identified him as the suspect in the catalytic converter theft.

They say they also recovered the Sawzall pictured in the video.