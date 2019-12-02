Rock thrown on I-25 damages woman’s windshield

ISLETA, N.M. (KRQE) – A Belen woman is thankful to be alive after she say someone threw a rock at her car on I-25. She believes she was targeted.

“I had just left work doing a long shift and it was about 3 A.M. when I left the airport,” says Theresa Carabajal.

Theresa Carabajal lives in Belen. As she was driving southbound on I-25 early this morning, passing Isleta Resort and Casino, she heard something loud.

“All of a sudden, I hear this huge boom, and like it just hurt my ear,” she says.

Carabajal noticed a gaping hole in her windshield and glass was shattered everywhere.

“I thought it a gunshot. My first instinct was maybe pull over, then I thought no I’m not going to do that because it’s kind of an isolated area. It’s really dark there,” she says.

Carabajal called 9-1-1 and pulled over at the next exit as she waited for Isleta Police to get to her.

“They said someone intentionally did it and that they had reports that this has happened to someone else really recently,” she says.

Luckily, Carabajal walked away scratch free. This isn’t the first time objects have hit drivers on I-25.

Last November in Albuquerque, a woman had her window shot out while she was going northbound on I-25, approaching the Big-I. Police believe someone shot at that woman on purpose.

Even though Isleta Police say Carabajal’s incident is the first they’ve seen this year, she says it’s no joking matter.

“Hopefully their conscience will tell them this is enough because it’s not funny. I was very very fortunate and the next person might not be,” she says.

Isleta Police say the five mile stretch of I-25 near Isleta Resort and Casino is known to be an area where rock-throwing is common. At the moment, police don’t have any suspects and are still investigating this case.

Isleta Police urge anyone with information to call them.