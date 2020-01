ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of New Mexico’s most wanted fugitives was arrested in Chaves County.

Sheriff’s deputies took 21-year-old Elias Miyamoto into custody Tuesday morning. His name was added to Albuquerque’s Metro 15 list earlier this month.

Miyamoto, who investigators say has ties to a gang, is wanted for allegedly robbing a man at knifepoint. He’s also charged with auto theft and conspiracy.