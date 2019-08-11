Robbery suspect makes first court appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The man accused of terrorizing people at a northeast heights shopping center made his first court appearance.

Police say 22-year-old Jacquan Abe tried to rob businesses along Eubank and I-40 last week. A criminal complaint states he got into an argument with an employee at Dan’s Automotive before getting into a scuffle and taking the employee’s gun.

Abe was arrested late Friday night and Sunday in metro court, the state asked for Abe to be held in custody until he’s seen in district court. Abe faces multiple charges including attempt to commit a felony for first-degree murder.