Robbery suspect facing federal charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is now facing federal charges for a string of robberies across Albuquerque. According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Marty Padilla is accused of a dozen robberies last month that includes at gas stations and dollar stores.

In each one, he’s accused of showing the cashier what appears to be a gun demanding money. Padilla made off with hundreds of dollars which he confessed to spending after his arrest. He is now facing 12 federal charges.

