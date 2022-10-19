SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Santa Fe police are asking for the public’s help in finding a bank robber. Officials say the robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

They say an unknown man walked into the First National Bank at 540 W. Cordova Road. The man demanded money from a teller and received an undisclosed sum of money and left.

The man is described as Hispanic, approximately 5’2″ tall, skinny with short black hair, a mustache, and a short beard. He was wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt with a Nike Swoosh on the left chest, dark pants, and tennis shoes.

A $2,000 reward is being offered by the FBI for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 505-889-1300.