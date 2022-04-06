ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a convicted robber who disappeared after handing her ankle monitor to a gas station clerk. Charissa Kee was placed on GPS monitoring in February after prosecutors say she stole a car while on probation for a robbery conviction.

Less than three weeks later, officers got an alert she had removed her ankle monitor, which they tracked to the Love’s Travel Stop at I-40 and 6th Street. A worker reported that Kee walked in, handed over her GPS and alcohol monitoring devices, and told the worker that officers would be by to pick up their equipment.

There is a new warrant out for her arrest.