Road rage suspect arrested in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect in a road rage incident in Santa Fe has been arrested. Police say 27-year-old David Dean Gallegos shot and wounded another driver two weeks ago.

The victim told officers Gallegos side-swiped her car on Cerrillos Road so she followed him to get his license plate number. She says Gallegos rammed her car several times then opened fire, hitting her in the leg. Gallegos was located in Albuquerque on Friday and taken into custody.